New Issue-OKB adds 200 mln SFR to 2021 bond

October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank (OKB)

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 28, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.131

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS Investment

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 400 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0194405368

