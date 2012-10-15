FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Korea Expressway prices $500 mln 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Korea Expressway prices $500 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Korea Expressway Corp

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 22, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.597

Yield 1.96 pct

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct September 2017 UST

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,

JPMorgan & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.