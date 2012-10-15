New Issue-Iberdrola International adds 400 mln euro 2018 bond

October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Iberdrola International B.V

Guarantor Iberdrola S.A

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date October 11, 2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.06

Yield 4.238 pct

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 357bp

over the 4.25 pct July 04, 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB & Mizuho

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.4 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0767977811

Temp ISIN XS0846482726

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.