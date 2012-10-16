New Issue- Toyota Finance prices A$127.3 mln 2017 bond

October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Toyota Finance Australia Ltd
Issue Amount A$127.3 million
Maturity Date April 24, 2017
Coupon 3.19 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SMBC Nikko
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
