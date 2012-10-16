FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- Toyota Finance prices A$127.3 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Toyota Finance Australia Ltd

Issue Amount A$127.3 million

Maturity Date April 24, 2017

Coupon 3.19 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SMBC Nikko

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

