New Issue- ASB Finance Limited prices 250 mln stg 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- ASB Finance Limited prices 250 mln stg 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ASB Finance Limited

Guarantor ASB Bank Limited

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 83bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 83bp

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CBA, Credit Suisse & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0846882669

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
