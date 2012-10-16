New Issue- ASB Finance Limited prices 250 mln stg 2015 FRN

October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ASB Finance Limited
Guarantor ASB Bank Limited
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 23, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 83bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 83bp
Payment Date October 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CBA, Credit Suisse & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
