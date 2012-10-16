FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date January 22, 2015

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 103.372

Reoffer price 103.372

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct Due 2015 UKT

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0729893338

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

