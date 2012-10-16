New Issue-NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

October 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 19, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Yield 1.57 pct

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1JR0

