New Issue- Grenke Finance Plc prices 125 mln euro 2016 bond

October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Grenke Finance Plc

Guarantor Grenkeleasing AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2016

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 235.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 283bp

Over the 1.25 pct October 2016 OBL

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0846775236

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue