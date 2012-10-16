FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Co-operative Bank Plc prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Co-operative Bank Plc prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Co-operative Bank Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 23, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.886

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 225.5bp

over the OBL 158

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, JPMorgan Cazenove, Natixis

& UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0846550746

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

