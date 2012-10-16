New Issue- EFSF prices 5.9 bln euro 2017 bond

October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 5.9 billion euro

Maturity Date November 30, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Yield 1.242 pct

Reoffer price 99.424

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.1bp

Over the 0.5 pct OBL 164

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN EU000A1G0A24

