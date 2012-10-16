New Issue- Rentenbank prices $1.25 bln 2019 bond

October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rentenbank, Germany’s Development Agency

for Agribusiness

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date October 23, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.456

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33.3bp

Over UST

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, RBC CM, Credit Agricole CIB,

DZ Bank & Toronto Dominion

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York law

