New Issue- Rentenbank prices $1.25 bln 2019 bond

October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rentenbank, Germany’s Development Agency
for Agribusiness
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date October 23, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.456
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33.3bp
Over UST
Payment Date October 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, RBC CM, Credit Agricole CIB,
DZ Bank & Toronto Dominion
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York law
