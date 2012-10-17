New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale

Helaba

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.840

Yield 1.653 pct

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HLB0U83

Data supplied by International Insider.