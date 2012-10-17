New Issue-UniCredit adds 250 mln euros to 2018 bond

October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower UniCredit S.P.A

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 105.043

Reoffer yield 2.953

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis

& Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Italian

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN IT0004846793

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)