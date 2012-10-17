New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.05

Yield 0.989 pct

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1FL5

