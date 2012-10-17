New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.05
Yield 0.989 pct
Payment Date October 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
