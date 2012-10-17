New Issue- BNP Paribas SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2022

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.828

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 129.6bp

Over the Bunds

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0847433561

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.