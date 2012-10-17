FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IFC adds 75 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond
October 17, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- IFC adds 75 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation

(IFC)

Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.6875

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 750 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0811020584

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
