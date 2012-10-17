New Issue- IFC adds 75 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation

(IFC)

Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.6875

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 750 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0811020584

