New Issue- EIB adds 20 mln Turkish lira to 2022 bond

October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 20 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date September 5, 2022
Coupon 0 pct
Issue price 52.3
Payment Date October 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.4 pct (1.0 pct selling & 0.4 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 350 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.