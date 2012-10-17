New Issue-Abertis Infraestructuras prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Abertis Infraestructuras
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2019
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.563
Spread 340 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 381.1bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date October 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Caixabank, Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley, Natixis & Royal Bank of Scotland
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.