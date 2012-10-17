FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Abertis Infraestructuras prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Abertis Infraestructuras prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Abertis Infraestructuras

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.563

Spread 340 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 381.1bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date October 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Caixabank, Goldman Sachs,

Morgan Stanley, Natixis & Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.