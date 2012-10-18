New Issue-Korea Railroad prices 300 mln SFR 20118 bond

October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea Railroad Corporation

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 16, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.578

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0198619444

