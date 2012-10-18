New Issue-Korea Railroad prices 300 mln SFR 20118 bond

October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Korea Railroad Corporation
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 16, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.578
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.