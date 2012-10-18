New Issue- LBBW prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

October 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2019
Coupon 1.9 pct
Payment Date October 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings A3(Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
