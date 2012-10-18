New Issue- LBBW prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

October 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg

(LBBW)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2019

Coupon 1.9 pct

Payment Date October 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings A3(Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000LB0P8V1

