New Issue-Bankinter prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Ceduals Hipotecarias issue priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bankinter SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 30, 2015
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.686
Yield 3.988 pct
Spread 335 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 379.7
bp over the 1.75 pct Octotber 2015
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, JPMorgan, Natixis &
Nomura
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law Spanish
