New Issue-Bankinter prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond
October 18, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Bankinter prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Ceduals Hipotecarias issue priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bankinter SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2015

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.686

Yield 3.988 pct

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 379.7

bp over the 1.75 pct Octotber 2015

OBL

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, JPMorgan, Natixis &

Nomura

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law Spanish

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
