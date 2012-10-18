FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bharat Petroleum prices $500 mln 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2012 / 4:32 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Bharat Petroleum prices $500 mln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.305

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC, & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

