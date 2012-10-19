New Issue-IADB adds A$175 mln to 2022 bond

October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount A$175 million
Maturity Date July 25, 2022
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 98.651
Reoffer price 98.651
Yield 3.9175 pct
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$675 million
When fungible