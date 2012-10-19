FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IADB adds A$175 mln to 2022 bond
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-IADB adds A$175 mln to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount A$175 million

Maturity Date July 25, 2022

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 98.651

Reoffer price 98.651

Yield 3.9175 pct

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$675 million

When fungible

