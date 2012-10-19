New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices $1.0 bln perp bond

October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perpetual bond priced on Friday.
Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance plc
Borrower Gazprombank
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.875 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 711 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5 year UST
Payment Date October 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, GPB FS, GSI & HSBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
