New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices $1.0 bln perp bond
#Credit Markets
October 19, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices $1.0 bln perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perpetual bond priced on Friday.

Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance plc

Borrower Gazprombank

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.875 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 711 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5 year UST

Payment Date October 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, GPB FS, GSI & HSBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0848137708

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

