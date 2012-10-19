New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices $1.0 bln perp bond

October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perpetual bond priced on Friday.

Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance plc

Borrower Gazprombank

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.875 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 711 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5 year UST

Payment Date October 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, GPB FS, GSI & HSBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0848137708

