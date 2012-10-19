FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Enel Finance prices 130 mln SFR 2027 bond
October 19, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Enel Finance prices 130 mln SFR 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Enel Finance International NV

Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 26, 2027

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.296

Reoffer price 100.446

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0198415074

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

