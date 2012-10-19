FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Region Pays De La Loire prices 86.983 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
October 19, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Region Pays De La Loire prices 86.983 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Region Pays De La Loire

Issue Amount 86.983 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms () 500

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011306323

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

