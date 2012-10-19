FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Slovenia prices $2.25 bln 2022 bond
October 19, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Slovenia prices $2.25 bln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower The Republic Of Slovenia

Issue Amount $2.25 billion

Maturity Date October 26, 2022

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 98.491

Reoffer price 98.491

Spread 389.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 1.625 pct August 2022 UST

Payment Date October 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

ISIN XS0847086237

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
