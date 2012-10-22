FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2014 bond
October 22, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date April 28, 2014

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 106.8375

Payment Date October 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.175 billion

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0618983950

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

