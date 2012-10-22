FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Overseas Union Enterprise prices S$200 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Overseas Union Enterprise prices S$200 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd

Issue Amount S$200 million

Maturity Date October 30, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.25 pct

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
