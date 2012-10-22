New Issue- KfW adds 15 mln euros to 2015 bond

October 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 15 million euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2015

Payment Date October 29, 2012

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 110 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1MBB39

