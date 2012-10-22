FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW adds 15 mln euros to 2015 bond
October 22, 2012

New Issue- KfW adds 15 mln euros to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 15 million euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2015

Payment Date October 29, 2012

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 110 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1MBB39

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
