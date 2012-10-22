New Issue- KfW adds 15 mln euros to 2015 bond

October 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 15 million euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2015
Payment Date October 29, 2012
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 110 million euro
when fungible
