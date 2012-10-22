New Issue- ICO prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

October 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 30, 2017
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 99.851
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 5.5 pct July 2017 SPGB
Payment Date October 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Banesto,
Caixa Bank, Commerzbank, Helaba, RBC & Santander
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
