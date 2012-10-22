New Issue- ICO prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

October 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 30, 2017

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 99.851

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 5.5 pct July 2017 SPGB

Payment Date October 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Banesto,

Caixa Bank, Commerzbank, Helaba, RBC & Santander

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

