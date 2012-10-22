FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices 300 mln stg 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB prices 300 mln stg 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date October 31, 2022

Coupon 2.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.378

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct DUE 2022 UKT

Payment Date Octobet 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0849420905

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
