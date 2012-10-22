FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EAA prices 500 mln euro 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- EAA prices 500 mln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2017

Coupon 6 month Euribor + 7bp

Reoffer price 99.971

Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 7.5bp

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
