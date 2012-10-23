FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond
October 23, 2012 / 9:57 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thuringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.305

Yield 1.395 pct

Payment Date october 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HLB0U91

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
