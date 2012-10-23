New Issue-Saar LB prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond

October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.85
Yield 1.655 pct
Payment Date October 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Saar LB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
