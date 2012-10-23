FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-PFZ prices multi tranache deal
October 23, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-PFZ prices multi tranache deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG (PFZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 295 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date February 13, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0198800325

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 185 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date July 15, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Spread flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0198800291

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 185 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date March 19, 2027

Coupon 1.375 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 717 million

Swiss franc when fungible

ISIN CH0198800341

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
