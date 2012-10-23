New Issue- Standard Chartered Plc prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 bond

October 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Standard Chartered Plc

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2017

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.877

Spread 75 basis poibts

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116.7bp

Over the OBL 164

Payment Date October 29, 2017

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

