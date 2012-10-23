New Issue-UBI prices 750 mln euro 2015 bond

October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unione Di Banche Italiane S.C.P.A (UBI)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2015

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.852

Spread 315 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 360.6bp

over the 1.75 pct September 10, 2015 OBL#158

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ING, Natixis, Nomura, Societe Generale CIB &

UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

