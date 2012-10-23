New Issue-Scania prices 2.0 bln SEK 2014 FRN

October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on tuesday.
Borrower Scania CV
Guarantor Scania AB
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 30, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 42bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital & Swedbank
Ratings A-(S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.