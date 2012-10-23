New Issue- Otto prices 300 mln euro 2019 bond

October 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Otto (GmbH & Co KG)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 1, 2019
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.25
Reoffer price 99.25
Spread 259.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 302.5bp
Over the 3.5 pct 4 July 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & Deutsche Bank
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
