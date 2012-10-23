New Issue-KBN prices $300 mln 2016 FRN

October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date October 31, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 13bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 13bp

Payment Date October 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Morgan

Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

Regs ISIN XS0849517064

144A ISIN US50048MAU45

