New Issue-Pepsico prices 500 mln stg 2022 bond

October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pepsico Inc

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date November 01, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.622

Reoffer price 99.622

Yield 2.543 pct

Spread 87 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 07, 2022 UKT

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0849673602

