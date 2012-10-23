New Issue-Pepsico prices 500 mln stg 2022 bond

October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pepsico Inc
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date November 01, 2022
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.622
Reoffer price 99.622
Yield 2.543 pct
Spread 87 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 07, 2022 UKT
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
