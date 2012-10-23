New Issue-EDC prices 300 mln stg 2015 bond

October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2015

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.755

Reoffer price 99.755

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Canada

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue