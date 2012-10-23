New Issue-EDC prices 300 mln stg 2015 bond

October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2015
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.755
Reoffer price 99.755
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Canada
