New Issue-Nam Cheong Limited prices S$110 mln 2015 bond

October 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nam Cheong Limited
Issue Amount S$110 million
Maturity Date November 5, 2015
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 536 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SOR
Payment Date November 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.