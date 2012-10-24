New Issue-Deutsche Telekom prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Telekom International Finance BV
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 30, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.716
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.8 bp
Over the DBR
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & RBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclsoed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
