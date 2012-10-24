New Issue-Unibail prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

September 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unibail Radamco SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.49

Yield 1.74 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date October 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,

Lloyds, Natixis & UBS

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Data supplied by International Insider.