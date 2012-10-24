New Issue- SK Telecom prices $700 mln 2018 bond

October 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SK Telecom Co Ltd

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date May 1, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.423

Reoffer yield 2.237 pct

Spread 147.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date November 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Reg S ISIN USY4935NAL83

144A ISIN US78440PAD06

