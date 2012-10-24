New Issue- SK Telecom prices $700 mln 2018 bond

October 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SK Telecom Co Ltd
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date May 1, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.423
Reoffer yield 2.237 pct
Spread 147.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT5
Payment Date November 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Reg S ISIN USY4935NAL83
Data supplied by International Insider.