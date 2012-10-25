New Issue- Wing lung Bank Limited prices $200 mln 2022 bond

October 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wing Ling Bank Limited

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date November 7, 2022

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.578

Spread 280 basis spoints

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct September 2017 UST

Payment Date November 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.