New Issue- KfW prices $50 mln 2042 bond

October 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $50 million
Maturity Date November 8, 2042
Coupon 0 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date November 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank AG
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
