New Issue- KfW prices $50 mln 2042 bond

October 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $50 million

Maturity Date November 8, 2042

Coupon 0 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank AG

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

