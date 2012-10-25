FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW prices $50 mln 2042 bond
October 25, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- KfW prices $50 mln 2042 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $50 million

Maturity Date November 8, 2042

Coupon 0 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank AG

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

