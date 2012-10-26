FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond
October 26, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Yield 0.93 pct

Reoffer price 99.74

Payment Date November 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1FU6

